Japan, U.S. fighters fly together amid China, Russia, N. Korea threats

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese and U.S. fighter jets conducted a joint flight over the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, apparently to showcase their unity in response to recent provocative acts by China, Russia and North Korea, a government source said. China and Russia flew bombers in waters near Japan on Tuesday, while North Korea launched three ballistic missiles earlier Wednesday, according to the South Korean government. F-15s from the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force's Chitose base on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, and F-16s from the U.S. Air Force base in Misawa in Aomori Prefecture across the narrow str...