Baseball: Okamoto homers, drives in 5 as Giants get past Buffaloes

Sports

Kazuma Okamoto homered for the second straight night and drove in five runs as the Central League's Yomiuri Giants improved to 2-0 in interleague play with a 5-3 win over the defending Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes on Wednesday. Okamoto, the Giants' cleanup hitter, overturned a two-run first-inning deficit at Tokyo Dome with his 14th home run, off new Buffaloes import Jacob Waguespack. "I was behind in the count and I wanted to be out in front, and it worked out because I got a home run out of it," Okamoto said. With the game tied 3-3 in the eighth, Yoshihiro Maru and Adam Walker, who...
Kyodo News

