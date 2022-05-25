URGENT: Japan mulls resuming foreign tourist entry in June

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government is making final arrangements to resume accepting foreign tourists in June, further relaxing its border controls imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, sources close to the matter said Wednesday. While details such as whether the government will place a cap on the number of tourists allowed in are not yet known, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce the plan Thursday at the earliest, the sources said. Since March, Japan has been easing COVID-19 border controls, planning to double the cap on overseas arrivals to 20,000 per day starting in June.