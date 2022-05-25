S. Korea to keep import ban on Japan seafood due to Fukushima concern

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea will maintain an import ban on Japanese seafood from areas affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis, a minister said Wednesday, denying any plan to lift it in a bid to secure Tokyo's support to join a regional free trade accord. "We've taken a resolute stance on the issue. We aren't considering allowing imports of Japan's Fukushima seafood as a tactic to get backing for our bid to join" the Trans-Pacific Partnership accord, Oceans Minister Cho Seung Hwan said during a meeting with reporters, according to Yonhap News Agency. Japan is one of the leading members of the 11-nation ...