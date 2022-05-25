Soccer: Sagan, Antlers finish see-sawing battle in 4-4 deadlock

Newsfrom Japan

Sagan Tosu foiled an improbable comeback win by Kashima Antlers on Wednesday after Masaya Tashiro's last-gasp header left their J-League first-division clash deadlocked 4-4. A 94th-minute goal from late substitute Itsuki Someno appeared to seal victory for Rene Weiler's Antlers, who scored twice in injury time after trailing 3-0 early in the second half at Kashima Stadium. But Tashiro spoiled the party with the final touch of the game three minutes later, netting his brace from point blank after Antlers keeper Kwoun Sun Tae parried a corner kick. The solitary point was nevertheless enough to t...