Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains after Fed minutes issued

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, on relief that the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's May policy meeting released the previous day did not contain major surprises in regard to the future pace of monetary tightening. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 189.03 points, or 0.71 percent, from Wednesday to 26,866.83. The broader Topix index was up 13.68 points, or 0.73 percent, at 1,890.26. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, air transportation and rubber product issues. A...