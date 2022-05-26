Tokyo stocks higher in morning on hopes for tourism recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Thursday morning as sentiment improved on overnight gains on Wall Street and hopes for recovery in inbound tourism in Japan, but the market was weighed down by a drop in semiconductor-related shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 7.91 points, or 0.03 percent, from Wednesday to 26,685.71. The broader Topix index was up 6.08 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,882.66. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, real estate and transportation equipment issues.