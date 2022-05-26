2nd attempt to salvage sunken Hokkaido tourist boat advances

Newsfrom Japan

The second attempt to salvage a tourist boat that last month sank off Hokkaido, leaving 14 people dead and 12 missing, advanced Thursday, after the vessel fell back to the seabed earlier this week, delaying the investigation into the cause of the tragedy. Nippon Salvage Co., hired by the Japan Coast Guard, restarted the operation to raise the 19-ton Kazu I from the seabed at a depth of 182 meters, aiming to bring the tour boat to the surface later in the day. After taking the tour boat to shallow waters, where its anchor can be dropped, Nippon Salvage workers will use a crane to place it on a ...