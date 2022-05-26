Pair of Hokkaido melons fetch 3 mil. yen at year's 1st auction

Newsfrom Japan

A pair of premium melons in Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido fetched 3 million yen ($23,550) at the year's first auction on Thursday, exceeding last year's winning bid by 10 percent. The auction record for a pair of Yubari melons, a signature product of the city of Yubari, was 5 million yen in 2019. The winning bid at the first auction last year was 2.7 million yen. This year's successful bidder was Hokuyupack Co., a Yubari-based company that sells and packs fruit and vegetables. The firm plans to hold a free tasting event for melons including the pair on June 4 and 5 in Yubari. Kiyomi...