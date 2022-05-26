Tokyo stocks mixed on tourism recovery hopes, weakness in chip shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Thursday as investors snapped up tourism-related shares on reports the Japanese government will open the doors to foreign visitors next month, while a drop in semiconductor issues weighed on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 72.96 points, or 0.27 percent, from Wednesday at 26,604.84. The broader Topix index finished 1.00 point, or 0.05 percent, higher at 1,877.58. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by nonferrous metal and electric appliance issues, while air transportation and land transportation issues led gainers.