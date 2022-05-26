G-7 ministers meet in Berlin with focus on when to end coal power

Newsfrom Japan

The Group of Seven major developed countries began a two-day meeting of environment ministers Thursday in Berlin, with the utmost attention on whether they can set a specific time frame to phase out coal-fueled energy. Germany, serving as the chair of G-7 meetings this year, has proposed that the ministers stipulate the goal of phasing out coal power generation by 2030 in a post-meeting joint statement, and other European countries and Canada have backed the idea, officials said. But the Japanese government remains opposed to committing to a specific time frame, while the United States has com...