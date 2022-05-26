URGENT: Japan to resume accepting foreign tourists on June 10: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will resume accepting foreign tourists from June 10, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday, as the country continues to ease its COVID-19 border controls.

Kishida’s announcement was made during an international event in Tokyo and came ahead of Japan’s move to double the current cap on daily entries to 20,000 from next Wednesday. To reduce the potential spread of infections, tourism arrivals will initially be limited to guided tour groups.