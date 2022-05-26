Japan, Thailand eye bolstering regional ties through IPEF

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha began talks Thursday in Tokyo in which they are expected to agree on enhancing regional ties through a U.S.-led Indo-Pacific economic framework launched earlier in the week. Kishida is also expected to express Japan's cooperation for a successful Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit meeting to be held in November in Bangkok chaired by Thailand. The United States and 12 other members of the Indo-Pacific economic framework, or IPEF, aim to set standards for the digital economy, ensure secure supply chains and he...