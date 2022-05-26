Toshiba nominates activist shareholders to board to mend relations

Newsfrom Japan

Toshiba Corp. said Thursday it has nominated two executives from overseas investment funds, its large shareholders considered activist investors, as the company aims to improve relations with such investors in pursuit of a reform plan, including a possible buyout. Toshiba has also tapped Akihiro Watanabe, the chairman of merger and acquisition advisory firm Houlihan Lokey K.K., as chairman of its board, subject to approval at the company's annual shareholders' meeting next month. Toshiba named the two executives, Nabeel Bhanji of Elliott Investment Management and Eijiro Imai of Farallon Capita...