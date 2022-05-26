Baseball: Nishikawa, Akaminai lift Eagles past Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Haruki Nishikawa threw out a runner at the plate in the eighth and pinch-hitter Ginji Akaminai singled in the only run as the Pacific League-leading Rakuten Eagles beat the Central League's last-place Hanshin Tigers 1-0 in interleague on Thursday. With the game scoreless in the eighth at Koshien Stadium, Tigers catcher Kenya Nagasaka singled and tried to score on Koji Chikamoto's two-out single but was gunned down at the plate as left fielder Nishikawa threw out his Japan-best ninth runner of the season. Tigers closer Suguru Iwazaki (1-2) allowed Yoshiaki Watanabe's leadoff single. Ginjiro Sum...