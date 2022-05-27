Tokyo stocks rise on firm Wall St., hopes for tourism recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, tracking overnight advances on Wall Street, with tourism-linked shares snapped up a day after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will begin welcoming foreign travelers from June 10 following a roughly two-year pandemic suspension. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 345.00 points, or 1.30 percent, from Thursday to 26,949.84. The broader Topix index was up 17.44 points, or 0.93 percent, at 1,895.02. On the top-tier Prime Market, major gainers included marine transportation, metal product and air transportation issue...