Tokyo stocks rise after Japan says it will welcome foreign tourists

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning, tracking overnight advances on Wall Street, with tourism-linked shares snapped up a day after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will begin welcoming foreign travelers from June 10 following a roughly two-year suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 168 points, or 0.63 percent, from Thursday to 26,772.84. The broader Topix index was up 7.65 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,885.23. On the top-tier Prime Market, major gainers included marine transportation, mining and air transportation issues.