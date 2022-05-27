Main events scheduled for May 30-June 5

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for May 30-June 5: May 30 (Mon) -- Nagasaki District Court to hand down ruling over 2007 alleged sexual assault against female reporter by now-deceased Nagasaki city official. May 31 (Tues) -- Unemployment rates for April to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. -- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for April to be released by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. -- Preliminary industrial production index for April to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. -- Survey on consumer trends for May to be released by Cabinet ...