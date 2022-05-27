Japan gov't warns of risks to stable food supply amid Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government warned Friday the country faces risks in securing food supply due to the spread of the coronavirus and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling for the diversification of import partners and the lifting of the food self-sufficiency rate. The annual white paper on food and agriculture noted that the international price of wheat hit a record high in March due to a poor harvest in the United States and other countries as well as the Ukraine crisis. It also stated the need to "continue monitoring prices closely," as domestic food prices are also increasing due to rising crude ...