Tokyo stocks break 3-day losing streak on tourism recovery hope

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday and the Nikkei index snapped a three-day losing streak with tourism-linked shares ending mostly higher after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the previous day Japan will resume accepting foreign travelers from June 10 following a roughly two-year suspension. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 176.84 points, or 0.66 percent, from Thursday at 26,781.68. The broader Topix index finished 9.72 points, or 0.52 percent, higher at 1,887.30. On the top-tier Prime Market, major gainers included marine transportation, mining and air transportation issues.