G-7 set to end support for overseas unabated fossil fuels in 2022

The Group of Seven developed countries are poised to stop providing new public support for overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of 2022 if they have no sufficient measures to reduce greenhouse emissions, a Japanese government official said Friday. The goal is included in a joint statement drafted by the G-7 countries for a ministerial meeting on climate, energy and environment issues, which is due to wrap up later in the day in Berlin, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The group, formed by Canada, Japan, the United States and major European countries, pledged ...