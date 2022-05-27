Fiji joins U.S.-led Indo-Pacific economic framework to offset China

Newsfrom Japan

The Pacific island nation of Fiji has joined an Indo-Pacific economic initiative recently launched by the United States to balance Beijing's rising economic clout in the region, the White House said Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden has welcomed Fiji's decision to become the 14th country, and the first in the Pacific islands, to join the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, or IPEF, according to the press release. The announcement comes as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi touched down on the Solomon Islands on Thursday, marking the start of an eight-country tour of the Pacific isla...