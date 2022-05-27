Kishida says foreign tourists should follow Japan face mask rules

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will ask foreign tourists to wear face masks and follow other precautions against COVID-19 when they visit the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

Kishida’s statement came a day after he said Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists for the first time in about two years, starting from June 10 for those on package tours with guides and fixed itineraries, amid receding fears over the coronavirus.

“We must have them follow Japanese rules of wearing face masks,” Kishida said in a session of the House of Representatives Budget Committee. He said the government will ask t...