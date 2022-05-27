Baseball: Shiomi's 3 homers power Swallows past Eagles

Newsfrom Japan

Yasutaka Shiomi homered three times and drove in five runs as the Central League's Yakult Swallows overpowered the Pacific League's Rakuten Eagles 8-1 on Friday. Shiomi opened the scoring in the interleague battle between league leaders at Rakuten Seimei Park with a first-inning home run off Ryota Takinaka (1-4), hit a three-run shot in Yakult's four-run second and added a solo home run, his eighth of the season, in the fourth. He grounded out in both of his remaining at-bats in his bid to tie Japan's record with four homers in one game. "Sure, I was thinking about it," Shiomi said. "Tetsu (sl...