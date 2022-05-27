BOJ's gov't bond holdings in FY 2021 fall for 1st time under Kuroda

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan's holdings of government bonds dropped in fiscal 2021 for the first time since Governor Haruhiko Kuroda took the helm as more short-term issues intended to finance the government's pandemic responses reached maturity, though total assets hit a new record, its earnings report showed Friday. The BOJ owned 526.17 trillion yen ($4.1 trillion) in Japanese government bonds in the year to March, down 1.1 percent from a year ago, roughly about half of the state's bonds outstanding. The Japanese central bank has been gobbling up government debt to keep borrowing costs at extremely low...