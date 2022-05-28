U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea over missile development

Newsfrom Japan

The United States on Friday imposed fresh sanctions on North Korea over its development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles, a day after China and Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution to slap tougher sanctions on Pyongyang. The Treasury Department said two banks, one trading company and one individual are the targets of the new sanctions for their support of North Korea's weapons development programs. So far this year, North Korea has launched 23 ballistic missiles, including six intercontinental ballistic missiles, with every launch in violation of multiple U.N. ...