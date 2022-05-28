Basketball: Big 4th quarter carries Brex to B-League finals lead

Newsfrom Japan

Makoto Hiejima poured in 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter Saturday to propel Utsunomiya Brex to an 80-61 win over the Ryukyu Golden Kings in Game 1 of the B-League finals. The scoring outburst from the Japanese Olympic team guard was part of a 26-5 final-quarter landslide for Brex, who trailed 56-54 through three quarters at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. Hiejima also logged four assists and three steals for the game while shooting a perfect 7-from-7 from the free-throw line. Forward Chase Fieler had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while forward/center Josh Scott contributed 18 and 5 to hel...