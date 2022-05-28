CORRECTION (:Film Festival: moved May 27)
In the story headlined "Asia short film festival bringing new faces, tech to big screen," please note the following CORRECTION. Please replace 15th graf with following one due to erroneous information. Another work in the festival is a story about a superhero titled "Boy pays for the fight." It was directed by 10-year-old Tao Oka. A corrected version will move momentarily.