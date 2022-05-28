CORRECTED: Asia short film festival bringing new faces, tech to big screen

Newsfrom Japan

When this year's Short Shorts Film Festival and Asia opens in June, audiences will have access to a wide range of films including the first Japanese movie written by an artificial intelligence bot to selected works of 13 up-and-coming Japanese directors aspiring to make their names at home and abroad. Ahead of the June 7-20 festival, some films have already been shown including a 26-minute short "Boy Sprouted," written by the AI "Furukoto" and directed by Yuko Watanabe, and works of the emerging filmmakers who are touted to follow in the footsteps of Oscar-winning director Ryusuke Hamaguchi. H...