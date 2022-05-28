Soccer: FC Tokyo left-back Ogawa joining Guimaraes on loan

Newsfrom Japan

FC Tokyo left-back Ryoya Ogawa will join Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes on a year-long loan in July, his J-League first-division club said Saturday. The 25-year-old began his professional career at FC Tokyo in 2015 and has scored four goals in 130 J1 games. The 183-centimeter Tokyo native won his first Japan cap in March last year. "I feel sorry to have made this decision in the middle of the season and am thankful to everyone who accepted my willfulness," Ogawa said in an FC Tokyo statement. Guimaraes finished sixth in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this season.