Soccer: Notsuda stunner earns Sanfrecce 1-0 win over Grampus

Newsfrom Japan

Gakuto Notsuda found the net with a stunning free kick from distance Saturday as Sanfrecce Hiroshima defeated Nagoya Grampus 1-0 in the J-League first division. The 27-year-old midfielder hit the target in the 58th minute at Edion Stadium Hiroshima, where Sanfrecce held a celebration to honor retired club great Hisato Sato. Lining up the kick after Hiroshima captain Sho Sasaki was brought down three meters outside the box, Notsuda sent his attempt dipping over the wall to beat substitute keeper Yohei Takeda inside the near post. The goal was the first of the campaign for Hiroshima native Notsu...