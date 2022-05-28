Baseball: Dragons' Mitsumata gets better of Japan ace in interleague win

Newsfrom Japan

Taiki Mitsumata won a David-vs-Goliath battle with Japan's Tokyo Olympic ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, singling in the go-ahead run in the Chunichi Dragons' 4-1 interleague win over the Orix Buffaloes on Saturday. The 30-year-old Mitsumata, who has spent the bulk of his 12 pro baseball seasons toiling in the minors, fouled off three 3-2 pitches from the Buffaloes ace and last year's Sawamura Award winner before breaking a 1-1 eighth-inning tie at Kyocera Dome Osaka. Yamamoto (5-3) struggled with his control but entered the eighth inning having allowed just one run on two third-inning hits. With two ...