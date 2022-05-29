Baseball: Red Sox option Sawamura to Triple-A Worcester

Newsfrom Japan

The Boston Red Sox optioned right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday for the first time in his two major league seasons apart from injury. The 34-year-old has made 18 relief appearances this season, posting a 3.60 ERA. On Friday, Sawamura allowed a run on two hits over one inning after coming on as the fifth Red Sox pitcher in a 12-8 loss against the Baltimore Orioles. Players who are optioned to the minors are removed from a team's active 26-man roster but remain on the 40-man roster. The former Yomiuri Giants pitcher joined the Red Sox as a free agent ahead of the 202...