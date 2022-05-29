Soccer: Rock-bottom Kobe hit 4 past Sapporo for 2nd league win

Newsfrom Japan

Bottom-of-the-table Vissel Kobe thumped Consadole Sapporo 4-1 at home in the J-League first division Sunday, showing signs of improvement in their season's second win. Kobe, third last year, remain at the foot of the table with 11 points from 16 games, but the Andres Iniesta-captained side showed their attacking prowess against Sapporo, who went a man down with 15 minutes to go after all goals were scored. At sweltering Noevir Stadium, Iniesta's corner was cleared, but defender Tetsushi Yamakawa found the left bottom corner from 30 meters out for the 17th-minute opener. Trailing despite domina...