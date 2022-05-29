Baseball: Norimoto pitches Eagles past Swallows in interleague

Newsfrom Japan

Takahiro Norimoto threw eight shutout innings to keep the Rakuten Eagles atop the Pacific League standings with a 3-1 interleague win over the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows Sunday. The Eagles' win preserved their half-game league lead over the SoftBank Hawks, who completed a three-game sweep of the Hiroshima Carp with an 8-0 victory. At Rakuten Seimei Park, Norimoto (3-2) struck out six and walked one while allowing five hits and pitching out of some tough spots, but got a leg up when Hideto Asamura singled in Haruki Nishikawa in the first inning. Veteran Swallows lefty Masanori Ishik...