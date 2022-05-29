Basketball: Hiejima leads Brex to 1st title in 5 years

Newsfrom Japan

Makoto Hiejima scored 24 points as Utsunomiya Brex overcame a late surge from the Ryukyu Golden Kings to win the B-League finals 2-0 with an 82-75 Game 2 win Sunday. The title was Brex's first since they were crowned champions in the league's inaugural 2016-2017 season. Utsunomiya clinched the best-of-three series before 6,874 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, with Hiejima putting an exclamation point on the victory with a buzzer-beating layup. The Okinawa-based Golden Kings, who finished top of the league in the regular season, trailed from the opening minutes until the final minutes of the th...