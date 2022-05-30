URGENT: Nikkei surges 2% on firm Wall St. as U.S. inflation worries ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks surged Monday morning, briefly lifting the Nikkei index over 2 percent, following a surge on Wall Street late last week after U.S. personal consumer data for April demonstrated a slowdown in inflation. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 527.67 points, or 1.97 percent, from Friday to 27,309.35. The broader Topix index was up 32.93 points, or 1.74 percent, at 1,920.23. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by service, machinery and electric appliance issues.