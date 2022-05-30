Baseball: Ohtani goes deep twice in Angels' 11-10 loss to Jays

Newsfrom Japan

The Los Angles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hit a home run in each of his first two at-bats in a 25-hit slugfest on Sunday, but it was not enough to stop the Toronto Blue Jays from winning a high-scoring affair 11-10. Ohtani scored the game's opening run with a solo homer in the first inning and then added his team's third run with a 425-foot, two-run blast in the third. With his 10th and 11th homers of the season, he reached double figures in home runs for the fourth time in his Major League Baseball career. "I'm happy with my performance today," said Ohtani, who entered the game hitless in his past...