Japanese student's smartphone game enlists players to hunt for trash

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese university student has created a smartphone game that turns trash picking on the streets into a fun team competition, aiming to take it overseas to clean up the global environment. Yuto Kitamura came up with the idea of Seisochu, in which points are awarded based on the type and weight of litter collected within a set time, after realizing picking up trash is like "a treasure hunt." Shocked by online images of beaches overflowing with garbage, Kitamura started to pick up trash on his own three years ago while a high school student and became excited when he found items from foreign ...