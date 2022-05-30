Main events scheduled for Tuesday, May 31

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, May 31: -- Unemployment rates for April to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m. -- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for April to be released by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare at 8:30 a.m. -- Preliminary industrial production index for April to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at 8:50 a.m. -- Survey on consumer trends for May to be released by Cabinet Office at 2 p.m. -- Sapporo District Court to hand down ruling at 3 p.m. on residents seeking decommissioning of, injunction to halt ...
