Wreckage of missing plane found in central Nepal: local media

Newsfrom Japan

The wreckage of a small plane carrying 22 people that went missing in Nepal Sunday morning was found in a central district of the South Asian nation, according to a local media report. A spokesperson from the Nepal Army said troops searching for the Twin Otter plane operated by Tara Air found the wreckage Monday in Sanosware in central Mustang district, according to the report by Nepal News. The report gave no information about the status of the aircraft's passengers and crew. The plane took off shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday from the resort town of Pokhara and headed northwest toward Jomsom, a...