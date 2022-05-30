Toyota's April global sales fall 11% on chip crunch, COVID lockdown

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday its global sales in April dropped 11.1 percent from a year earlier to 763,708 vehicles, declining for the eighth straight month, hit by a worldwide semiconductor shortage and a COVID lockdown in Shanghai. Global production fell 9.1 percent to 692,259 vehicles in April, slipping below the level a year earlier for the first time in three months, as the world's largest automaker by volume was forced to cut output due to supply constraints, it said. The global production figure for the month fell short of the automaker's forecast of about 750,000 vehicles announced i...