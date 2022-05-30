Nikkei surges 2% to 1-month high on easing U.S. inflation concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei stock index ended Monday at its highest level in over a month, surging over 2 percent after U.S. personal consumer data for April showed inflation was slowing down. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 587.75 points, or 2.19 percent, from Friday at 27,369.43, its highest level since April 21. The broader Topix index finished 35.14 points, or 1.86 percent, higher at 1,922.44. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric appliance, service and machinery issues.