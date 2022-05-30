Japanese automakers' global output falls 20% in April on parts crunch

Newsfrom Japan

Total global production by eight major Japanese automakers in April fell 20.1 percent from a year earlier to 1.66 million vehicles, industry data showed Monday, reflecting a worldwide semiconductor shortage and supply disruptions caused by a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. Of the eight, six automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co., marked declines. Toyota saw a 9.1 percent fall to 692,259 cars, the first decrease in three months and below its forecast of about 750,000 units. Toyota and other automakers have been forced to curb production due to a shortage of semiconductors, ...