Japan's Fugaku loses title as world's fastest supercomputer

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese supercomputer Fugaku has lost its position as the world's fastest in terms of computing speed, ranking second after topping the list in a twice-yearly ranking the last four times in a row, its developer Riken research institute said Monday. Named after an alternative word for Mt. Fuji, Fugaku lost the top spot to the Frontier supercomputer of the U.S.-based Oak Ridge National Laboratory, out of a ranking of 500 supercomputers. But Fugaku maintained its first place in a separate ranking focusing on industrial use. "This shows that Fugaku continues to be one of the world's leading super...