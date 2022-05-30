Soccer: Shimizu part ways with manager Hiraoka after sluggish start

Newsfrom Japan

Shimizu S-Pulse said Monday they have terminated their contract with manager Hiroaki Hiraoka with the side sitting 16th in the 18-team J-League first division. Hiraoka was appointed interim Shimizu manager midway through both the 2020 and 2021 seasons and successfully guided them to safety each time. But 13 points from 16 games this term from two wins, seven draws and seven losses left his position untenable. On Sunday, they suffered their third straight defeat, a 3-1 loss at Kashiwa Reysol. "I'm leaving the club without fulfilling my ambition, but I'm hopeful they can mount a comeback," the 5...