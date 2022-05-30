Japan, S. Korea business leaders vow to expand economic cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese and South Korean business leaders agreed Monday to expand economic cooperation as the two sides welcomed signs of the improvement of soured bilateral ties after President Yoon Suk Yeol took office earlier this month. They expressed hope that the two governments will promote dialogue despite wartime history-linked issues between the two neighbors, according to a joint statement issued after an online meeting. "In a difficult environment, cooperation and coordination by both countries will be the power to overcome the crisis," the statement said, referring to the Russian invasion of Ukr...