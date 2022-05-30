Japan looks to enhance economic security through marine development

Newsfrom Japan

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to call on the government to promote the commercial production of marine resources for future energy in a bid to improve Japan's economic security, a draft proposal showed Monday. The party's subcommittee on ocean policy will seek a road map for industrialization of extracting methane hydrate, an ice-like substance that consists of methane and water and is seen as a potent alternative source of energy for countries depending on oil and gas imports. It will also ask the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who also heads the party, to enhance the...