Japan's April industrial output falls 1.3% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output in April fell 1.3 percent from the previous month, government data showed Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 95.2 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. The decline followed an increase of 0.3 percent in March. The index of industrial shipments remained flat at 93.3, while that of inventories was down 2.5 percent at 98.4. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to grow 4.8 percent in May and climb 8.9 percent in June.