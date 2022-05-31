Tokyo stocks open higher on firm European markets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as sentiment was supported by overnight gains in European markets, although advances were capped by profit-taking a day after the Nikkei index surged to a one-month high. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 81.10 points, or 0.30 percent, from Monday to 27,450.53. The broader Topix index was up 3.05 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,925.49. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, insurance and rubber product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 127.76-81 yen compared with 127.60-70 yen in London at 4 p.m. ...